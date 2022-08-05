Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 967,546 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 683.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 633,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 120.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,924,000 after acquiring an additional 629,433 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

