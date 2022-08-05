CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

CommScope Price Performance

COMM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,654. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth about $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 73.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 30.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Stories

