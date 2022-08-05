Comparing S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) & Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -33.98% -42.66% -18.80% Verano -10.96% -5.83% -3.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares S&W Seed and Verano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $84.05 million 0.48 -$19.17 million ($0.66) -1.47 Verano $740,000.00 117.60 -$14.68 million ($0.35) -15.51

Analyst Ratings

Verano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than S&W Seed. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&W Seed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for S&W Seed and Verano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80

S&W Seed currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 429.44%. Verano has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 447.98%. Given Verano’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than S&W Seed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of S&W Seed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Verano shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verano beats S&W Seed on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

