Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Confluent to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.61. 89,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,826. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.30. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 48.98% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 98,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at $292,507,707.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 98,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at $292,507,707.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,547 shares of company stock worth $485,245 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SP Asset Management bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $3,236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.