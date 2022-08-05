Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Confluent to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.31.

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $34.16. 101,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,826. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 98,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,423,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,507,707.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,547 shares of company stock valued at $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

