Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Confluent to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Confluent Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CFLT traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $33.55. 85,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,826. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 48.98%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at $272,212,317.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at $272,212,317.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,547 shares of company stock valued at $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile



Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

