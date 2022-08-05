Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.27 on Monday. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,841 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 352,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 294,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.