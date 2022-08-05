Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.27 on Monday. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.25.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
