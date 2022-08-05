CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

CONMED Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $96.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CONMED has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.55 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

