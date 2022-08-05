Connectus Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $79.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

