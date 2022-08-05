Connectus Wealth LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

