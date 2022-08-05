Connectus Wealth LLC Has $951,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $295,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TSN opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.04 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

