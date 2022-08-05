Connectus Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 796,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.53. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

