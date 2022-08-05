Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of National Energy Services Reunited at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 148,009 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $6.60 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on NESR shares. National Bankshares downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

