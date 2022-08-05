Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 447,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 302,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

