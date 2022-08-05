Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 35,255 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,255 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

