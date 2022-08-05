Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 450 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,693,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,768,000 after purchasing an additional 135,778 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,272,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,563,000 after purchasing an additional 241,420 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,639,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 109,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

NYSE:FTV opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

