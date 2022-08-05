Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $449,778,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.23.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $706.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $649.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $659.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

