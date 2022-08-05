Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $14,875,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,613,000 after buying an additional 61,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.