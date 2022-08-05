ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $119.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.37.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

