ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,880 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,735 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $68,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,853,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

Shares of COP traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $92.52. 140,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,412,701. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

