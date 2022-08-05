Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Sells $415,100.78 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $243.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $8,136,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

