Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,450.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSU. CIBC lowered their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,407.14.

Constellation Software Price Performance

CSU stock traded down C$43.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2,124.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,793.93 and a 12 month high of C$2,385.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1,961.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2,047.91.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$16.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$14.48 by C$1.90. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.73 billion. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 84.9100024 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

