Contrasting Boeing (NYSE:BA) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of EVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EVE and Boeing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33 Boeing 0 3 15 0 2.83

Risk & Volatility

EVE currently has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 2.10%. Boeing has a consensus target price of $219.56, suggesting a potential upside of 31.87%. Given Boeing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than EVE.

EVE has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Boeing has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVE and Boeing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A Boeing $62.29 billion 1.59 -$4.20 billion ($8.95) -18.60

EVE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -24.66% 3.45% Boeing -8.69% N/A -4.84%

Summary

Boeing beats EVE on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

