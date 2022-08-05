Contrasting New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy -3.31% -0.09% -0.09% SilverBow Resources -1.31% 87.14% 20.78%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Concept Energy and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SilverBow Resources has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.36%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Concept Energy and SilverBow Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 74.93 $70,000.00 $0.02 73.04 SilverBow Resources $407.20 million 1.76 $86.76 million ($1.21) -32.56

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats New Concept Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas. New Concept Energy, Inc. is a former subsidiary of Arcadian Energy, Inc.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

