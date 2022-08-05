Convex Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $473.19 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.13 or 0.00030660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $473.19 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00619655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015078 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Convex Finance
Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,442,020 coins and its circulating supply is 66,333,326 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.