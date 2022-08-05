Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

