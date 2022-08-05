CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

CoreCivic Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CXW traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,965. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,247,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 169.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in CoreCivic by 75.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

