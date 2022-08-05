Cormark Cuts Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.35

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

TSE:SOT.UN traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,233. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$363.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$440,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,236,900 shares in the company, valued at C$45,042,360. Insiders purchased a total of 550,700 shares of company stock worth $2,607,357 in the last 90 days.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

