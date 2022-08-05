Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.40. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.57.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.53 million and a P/E ratio of -17.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.92.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

