Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Cut by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 319,712 shares during the period. Corning comprises 2.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $37,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning Stock Performance

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 189,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

