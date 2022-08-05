Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. Corning has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after acquiring an additional 88,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after acquiring an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

