Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $283.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

In other news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

