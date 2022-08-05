Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $283.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Corsair Gaming Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $30.77.
Insider Transactions at Corsair Gaming
In other news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
About Corsair Gaming
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.
