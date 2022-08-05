Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2-17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.96 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS.

Corteva Stock Down 0.9 %

Corteva stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Argus increased their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

