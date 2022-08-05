Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.94 billion. Corteva also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

Corteva Stock Down 0.9 %

CTVA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.22. 3,214,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,484. Corteva has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

