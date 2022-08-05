Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.50

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.50 and traded as low as $2.75. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 497 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CJREF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $593.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
Featured Articles
