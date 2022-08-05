Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $10.66 or 0.00046582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and $252.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.09 or 1.00148843 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001285 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001804 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028541 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001419 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001711 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.