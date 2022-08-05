Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $10.66 or 0.00046582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and $252.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.09 or 1.00148843 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028541 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001711 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

