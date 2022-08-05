Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 178.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 2,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.08.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $543.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $240.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

