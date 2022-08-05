Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.96.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $544.34. 27,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $241.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

