Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.73) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($81.44) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €33.14 ($34.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.87. Covestro has a 12 month low of €30.73 ($31.68) and a 12 month high of €60.24 ($62.10). The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

