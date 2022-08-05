Cowen Cuts Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $145.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.41. 884,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,320. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $98.71 and a twelve month high of $220.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average of $134.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Universal Display by 713.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 287.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.