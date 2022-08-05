Cowen Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $55.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cognex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Cognex by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cognex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 763,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,785,000 after acquiring an additional 82,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 135.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 61,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

