Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of COWN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 121,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. Cowen has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen

Cowen Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cowen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Cowen by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.