Cowen Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $65.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.1 %

QSR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. 188,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,709. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 276,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,803,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,197,000 after buying an additional 91,315 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 53.9% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 30,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.