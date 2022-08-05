Cowen Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $65.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.68. 155,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,709. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.