Cowen Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $65.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.68. 155,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,709. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
