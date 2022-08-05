CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

