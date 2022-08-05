CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRA International to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $99.39. 1,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,767. The firm has a market cap of $732.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. CRA International has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $148.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRA International will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 49.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CRA International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.