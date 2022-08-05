Craig Hallum Trims Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price to $82.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.15.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,950 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Ameresco by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,136,000 after acquiring an additional 291,408 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $12,969,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ameresco by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 557,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135,021 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

