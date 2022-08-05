Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -46.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.