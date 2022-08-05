Credit Suisse Group Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,650.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,579.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $22.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,924.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,652. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,939.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2,147.56.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 58.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 98.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

