Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CS. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a CHF 4 price objective (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Shares of CS opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is -2.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,901.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

